DH Toon | Will the long-lost job opportunities resurrect anytime soon?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  • Apr 27 2023, 06:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 06:24 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said youth power was the driving force of India's development journey as youngsters were instrumental in transforming the country into one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Modi said that once upon a time India was one of the 'Fragile Five' countries. "However, today India is known as one of the fastest-growing economies. It's because of the youth, and therefore I strongly believe in the youth of my country. I have faith in them," he said speaking at the Yuvam 2023 conclave here.

This comes at a time when thousands of young Indians are finding themselves graduating with limited or no skills, undercutting the economy at a pivotal moment of growth. Desperate to get ahead, some of these young people are paying for two or three degrees in the hopes of finally landing a job. They are drawn to colleges popping up inside small apartment buildings or inside shops in marketplaces. Highways are lined with billboards for institutions promising job placements.

