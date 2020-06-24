Diesel now dearer as price hiked for 18th straight day

Diesel prices were hiked for the 18th straight session on Wednesday.

In Delhi, the petrol price will remain static at Rs 79.76 per litre. However, diesel will cost 48 paise more per litre at Rs 79.88 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 79.76/litre (no increase) and Rs 79.88/litre (increase by Rs 0.48), respectively in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/ojKPS2XzfU — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

Even in Bengaluru, petrol prices today will remain unchanged at Rs 82.35 per litre, while diesel will cost 45 paise more per litre at Rs 75.96 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.