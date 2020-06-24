Diesel now dearer as price hiked for 18th straight day

Diesel now dearer as price hiked for 18th straight day

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 24 2020, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 08:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Diesel prices were hiked for the 18th straight session on Wednesday. 

In Delhi, the petrol price will remain static at Rs 79.76 per litre. However, diesel will cost 48 paise more per litre at Rs 79.88 per litre. 

Even in Bengaluru, petrol prices today will remain unchanged at Rs 82.35 per litre, while diesel will cost 45 paise more per litre at Rs 75.96 per litre.

Also read — Centre profiteering from hike in fuel prices: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Petrol
diesel
Oil Marketing Companies

What's Brewing

No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

Fresh guidelines issued to check Covid in armed forces

Fresh guidelines issued to check Covid in armed forces

Covid-19: Macroeconomic indicators show an uptick

Covid-19: Macroeconomic indicators show an uptick

 