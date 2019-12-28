Dismiss Yogi, says Cong after UP Police push Priyanka

Congress on Saturday demanded dismissal of the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing the state police of putting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's life into danger.

Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev condemned the behaviour of the police. "We demand the dismissal of the UP government and imposition of President's Rule in the state," Dev told reporters at a hurriedly called press conference here.

Priyanka's office shot off a separate letter to the CRPF Inspector General complaining against the "breach of protocol" by the UP Police by entering into an argument with the officers protecting the Congress leader.

Priyanka's aide Sandeep Singh alleged that the senior police officer Abhay Mishra had threatened not to allow the Congress leader out of her guesthouse claiming that her schedule in Lucknow was not intimated to the UP Police.

"Let me state it categorically, the Uttar Pradesh police physically manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Police officers pushed her around her neck in a manner that she fell down. I want to ask Ajay Bisht Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh what type of government does he think he is running the state," Dev said.

Wondering if this was a 'government of the people and for the people' in Uttar Pradesh, Dev said, "it is Ajay Bisht's goonda raj going on in Uttar Pradesh."

"Like any other responsible political leader in the country, she felt it was her duty to meet the families of those who were brutally treated and terrorised by the Uttar Pradesh police," Dev said.

