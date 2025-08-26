<p>Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case has intensified its investigation and carried out searches and mahazar at the residence of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody on Tuesday.</p><p>A team comprising SIT personnel, forensic experts, and the complainant-witness arrived at the house around 9 am. The inquiry and inspection continued through the day, and the team had not returned even by 8 pm.</p>.Dharmasthala mass burials case: Senior SIT officer travels to US amid probe.<p>SIT officials conducted a mahazar at Thimmarody’s residence based on details provided during the interrogation of the complainant-witness in the case.</p><p>According to sources, the complainant-witness had stayed at Thimmarody’s house for a period in the past. On Tuesday, officials recorded his statement regarding certain incidents that allegedly took place during that time. When the SIT team arrived, Mahesh Shetty himself was not at home, but statements were taken from other family members.</p><p>Security was tightened, with additional police personnel, including KSRP staff, deployed near Thimmarody’s residence. Media personnel were not allowed to approach the premises.</p> <p>Sujatha Bhat appears before SIT<br>In a related development, Sujatha Bhat, who had filed a complaint seeking investigation into the alleged disappearance of her daughter Ananya Bhat from Dharmasthala in 2003, appeared at the SIT office in Belthangady on Tuesday.</p><p>She remained at the office from morning until late at night. Her statement regarding her missing daughter has been recorded, sources said.</p><p>SIT sources stated: “The complainant witness is being continuously interrogated. He has named several people during questioning. However, we cannot summon them unless material evidence is available." </p> <p>Derogatory remarks case</p><p>Meanwhile, a case against activist Girish Mattennavar has been transferred to Belthangady police station. According to the police, Girish Mattennavar, in an interview with the YouTube channel Kudla Rampage, allegedly made derogatory remarks against Jainism, hurting the sentiments of the community.</p><p>According to the complaint, the first accused, Girish Mattennavar, made insulting statements against Jainism during an interview. The second accused, the channel’s owner, allegedly circulated the video on social media.</p><p>The complaint was initially filed by Ajith Nagappa Basapur (32) of Hubballi at the Hubballi Rural Police Station and later transferred to Belthangady Police Station on jurisdictional grounds. Another complaint regarding the same incident was lodged by Manjunath Jakkanavar (42) of Dharwad at Dharwad Rural Police Station.</p><p>Based on the statements of the complainants, Belthangady Police registered a case on August 12, under Sections 196(1)(A) and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Investigation is in progress.</p>