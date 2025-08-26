Menu
mangaluru

Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT conduct mahazar at Thimmarody's house

SIT officials conducted a mahazar at the activist's residence based on details provided during the interrogation of the complainant-witness in the case.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 15:39 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 15:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruDharmashala

