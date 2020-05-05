2.5 lakh PPEs, 2 lakh masks being produced, govt told

Domestic manufacturers reached production capacity of 2.5 lakh PPEs, 2 lakh N-95 masks, GoM informed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2020, 21:04 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 21:12 ist
Representative image/iStock

The domestic manufacturers have reached the production capacity of nearly 2.5 lakh PPEs and about 2 lakh N-95 masks per day which is sufficient to meet the requirement of the country in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in near future, the Group of Ministers (GoM) was informed on Tuesday.

The GoM, which held its 14th meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, highlighted the need for ensuring stringent measures for quality control of personal protection equipment (PPEs), masks, ventilators among others.

Random batch sampling for ensuring compliance and adherence to the quality standards laid down was also stressed upon by the GoM, a statement by the health ministry said.

PPE
face mask
Coronavirus
COVID-19

