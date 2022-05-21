Dominica junks illegal entry case against Mehul Choksi

The Dominican Republic government has dropped all charges of illegal entry against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi almost a year after he was arrested there.

Choksi is a key accused in the Rs 13,000-cr Punjab National Bank fraud case.

“Choksi is pleased that the Dominican government has today dropped all charges against him for unlawful entry in May 2021. By doing so, they now recognise that there was never any case against him. Choksi was forcibly removed from Antigua against his will by agents of the Indian state, viciously assaulted and taken to authorites for an offence he never committed.

Choksi’s legal team continue to pusue all avenues for justice to redress the human rights violations committed against him,” a spokesperson of Choksi said in a statement.

“Truth always comes out in the end, no matter how hard anyone tries to stop it or hide it. Lies are just temporary delays to the inevitable. It was extremely insensitive for some people to call injuries on my client Mehul Choksi to be fake because of some legal strategy,” Choksi’s lawyer in India, Vijay Aggarwal, said.