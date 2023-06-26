Don't share pics of slaughtered animals on Eid: Jamiat

Don't share pics of slaughtered animals on social media on Eid: Jamiat to Muslims

Eid ul-Azha, also called the festival of sacrifice, will be celebrated on Thursday.

Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday urged Muslims to strictly follow government guidelines while offering sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha and not to share pictures of slaughtered animals on social media.

Muslims across the globe offer sacrifice of animals as permitted by law in their respective countries as a symbol of the willingness and obedience to God that Prophet Ibraham showed in offering his son Ismael as sacrifice.

In a statement, Jamiat Uleme-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani said that in view of the current situation, it is important that Muslims take precautionary measures while offering the sacrifice of animals.

Also Read | RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch resolves to donate and serve cows on Eid

He urged them not to share pictures of slaughtered animals on social media.

Madani also urged Muslims to strictly follow the government guidelines while performing 'qurbani (sacrifice) and not to sacrifice prohibited animals.

He urged them to take the administration into confidence wherever anyone tries to stop the legitimate sacrifice.

Madani also advised Muslims to take special care of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and stressed that animal waste should not be thrown on the roads, streets and drains, but buried in a manner that it does not raise any stench.

The Jamiat chief asserted that every possible effort should be made so that no one gets hurt by the actions of Muslims.

He also urged people to file a complaint with the local police station if there is "any kind of provocation by sectarian elements".

