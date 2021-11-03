DRDO, IAF carry out successful tests of smart anti-airfield bombs

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have carried out two successful flight tests of an indigenously developed smart anti-airfield weapon over the past week.

The Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon or the SAAW is a bomb with a maximum range of 100 kilometers – designed and developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) based in Hyderabad in coordination with the other DRDO Laboratories and extensive support from the IAF. The bomb is launched from aircraft to destroy airfields of the adversaries, designed indigenously.

The tests were conducted at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Sunday and Wednesday with the bombs being launched from an IAF aircraft.

“Two different configurations based on satellite navigation and electro optical sensors have been successfully tested,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated in New Delhi. “(The) Electro optical seeker based flight test of this class of bomb has been conducted for the first time in the country. The electro-optic sensor has been developed indigenously.”

The electro optical configuration of the SAAW is equipped with Imaging Infra-Red (IIR) Seeker technology enhancing the precision strike capability of the weapon.

The intended targets in both the tests were hit with high accuracy, the MoD stated, adding that the newly adapted launcher ensured smooth release and ejection of the weapon. “Advanced guidance and navigation algorithms, software performed as per the mission requirements. The telemetry and tracking systems captured all mission events throughout the flight. All the mission objectives were achieved.”

The quality and design certification agencies contributed significantly in the development of the SAAWs and the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited based in Bengaluru carried out weapon integration with the aircraft.

