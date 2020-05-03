Driver posted at Delhi CRPF HQ tests positive for coronavirus

A driver posted at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the authorities to send 40 officers and staff, including a Special Director General and a Deputy Inspector General on home quarantine, officials said on Sunday.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The headquarters, located in CGO complex in South Delhi's Lodhi Colony, has been closed for sanitisation till the task is completed.

Around 150 personnel from the CRPF located in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19 with the bulk coming from the 31st battalion, where 135 have contracted the infection.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Tests were conducted on 480 personnel of the 31st battalion out of which 323 have tested negative. Results of 22 personnel are awaited.

In a separate incident, a CRPF company, which is part of 246th battalion and comprising 80 personnel, has been quarantined in Delhi after one of them was tested positive for COVID-19.

The company was located in Narela area. A constable was tested positive following which around 80 personnel in the company were quarantined.

Besides CRPF, the Border Security Force (BSF) is also hit by COVID-19 cases with an official saying at least 17 personnel have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the force across the country.

Seven personnel of 126th and 178th battalions deployed in Old Delhi's Jama Masjid and Chandani Mahal tested positive on Friday. With this, BSF has 15 COVID-19 positive personnel in the National capital.

Officials said eight people, including five BSF personnel, have been found COVID-19 positive from the BSF hospital in RK Puram.

"A few critically ill patients are admitted here also visit different super speciality hospitals. One such kidney patient, who visits a super speciality hospital outside for dialysis, has been found positive on April 29. He has been admitted to LNJP Hospital. Two other BSF personnel suffering from cancer, who visited a cancer speciality hospital from the BSF hospital ward, were found positive on April 30. Both cancer patients are admitted now to Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre," a senior official said.

Following testing of these patients' attendants, other patients and nursing staff, five more cases were reported from this facility.

Two BSF personnel posted in Tripura were found positive.