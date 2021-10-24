'Drugs will become sugar powder if SRK joins BJP'

Drugs will become sugar powder if Shah Rukh Khan joins BJP, says Bhujbal

He demanded to know if the BJP was against giving reservations to Other Backward Classes

PTI
PTI, Beed,
  • Oct 24 2021, 03:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 03:16 ist
Chhagan Bhujbal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday mocked the BJP over the cruise ship drugs bust case, in which film superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is one of the arrested accused, and said "drugs would become sugar powder" if the actor joined the saffron party.

A massive consignment of drugs was seized in Mundra Port in Gujarat, but instead of probing this case, the Narcotics Control Bureau, a Central agency, was hounding Shah Rukh Khan, he alleged.

Also read: Congress, BJP spar over Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case

"Drugs will become sugar powder if Shah Rukh Khan joins the BJP," the senior NCP leader quipped. Bhujbal, who was speaking at a Samta Parishad-NCP function, also said the Maharashtra government had got an ordinance passed on OBC quota but a BJP functionary had challenged it in court.

He demanded to know if the BJP was against giving reservations to Other Backward Classes.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
India News
Drugs
Chhagan Bhujbal
Shah Rukh Khan
BJP
Aryan Khan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

Assam connected with first electric train service

Assam connected with first electric train service

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

How you can make your social media a happier place

How you can make your social media a happier place

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

 