DYFI organises protest against police action on Jamia

The DYFI organised a statewide protest march on Sunday night against the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, who were agitating against the amended Citizenship Act.

Delhi Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the protesters and entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.

The Thiruvananthapuram district committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) took out a protest march to the Raj Bhavan, where the protesters tried to break a police barricade while raising slogans in support of the students of the two universities.

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Activists of the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala stopped the train service at Kozhikode.

"Nearly 75 activists took out a protest march to the railway station," a city police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will sit in a "satyagraha", along with Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress, against the amended Citizenship Act on Monday.

"Together, we will fight the CAA. Kerala's fight against the tyrannical act will see a bipartisan coming together of parties in Govt and opposition. We will be sitting on a Satyagraha in Thiruvananthapuram. Join us in defence of our democracy. We must resist & #WeWillResist," Vijayan said in a tweet.

Nationwide protests have broken out after the alleged police brutality on the university students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi and Aligarh.

Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles in Delhi as they clashed with the police at New Friends' Colony, near Jamia Millia Islamia, during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving nearly 60 people, including students, cops and fire-fighters, injured.

Delhi Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them. However, video clips of purported police firing injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on social media.

But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes.

