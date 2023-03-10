EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese

EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese

Jaishankar met Albanese ahead of the visiting leader's summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 10 2023, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 12:36 ist
Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese shakes hand with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, March 10, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed key aspects of the fast deepening India-Australia ties.

Jaishankar met Albanese ahead of the visiting leader's summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister @AlboMP of Australia this morning. His visit and today's Annual Summit will take our ties to a higher level," Jaishankar tweeted.


 

In their talks, Modi and Albanese are expected to focus on boosting overall bilateral ties in areas of trade and investment, defence and critical minerals.

The two leaders are also expected to review the situation in the Indo-Pacific amid growing concerns over China's increasing military assertiveness in the region, people familiar with the matter said.

Days ahead of his visit to India, Albanese said a stronger India-Australia partnership is good for regional stability and that it also means more trade and investment.

It is his first visit to India after becoming the prime minister in May last year.

The last visit to India by an Australian prime minister was in 2017. 

