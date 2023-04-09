EAM Jaishankar to embark on 6-day visit to Uganda, Mozambique

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to Uganda and Mozambique beginning Monday to explore ways to expand India's ties with the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing the visit, said on Sunday that Jaishankar's first destination would be Uganda.

"The external affairs minister will visit Uganda from April 10-12. During the visit, he is expected to hold delegation level talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister of Uganda General Jeje Odongo, call on leadership of the country and meet other ministers," the MEA said.

It said Jaishankar will also inaugurate a transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja.

An MoU between India and Uganda on setting up of the first ever campus of NFSU outside India, is likely to be signed during the visit.

The MEA said Jaishankar will also participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar powered water supply project in Uganda.

He will also address the trade and business community of Uganda and have an interaction with the Indian diaspora.

The MEA said Jaishankar will visit Mozambique from April 13 to 15, adding it will be the first-ever visit by an external affairs minister of India to Mozambique.

During the visit he will call on top leadership and also co-chair the fifth session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo.

Jaishankar is also expected to meet several other ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique.

He will also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Mozambique.

"The external affairs minister's visit to Uganda and Mozambique is expected to further strengthen India's strong bilateral relations with these two countries," the MEA said.