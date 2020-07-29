1 killed, 16 injured as minibus falls into gorge in Manipur

Manipur: Minibus falls into gorge, 1 killed, 16 injured

  Jul 29 2020
A man was killed and 16 others injured as their minibus fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Manipur's Senapati district, police said.

The incident happened around 7 am on National Highway 2 near Karong when the minibus was heading towards Dimapur, they said.

The minibus was carrying drivers who could drive back some vehicles from the Nagaland town for an Imphal-based company, local sources said.

The injured were admitted to the Senapati District Hospital by police and local volunteers.

They are stated to be out of danger. 

