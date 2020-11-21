10 houses gutted in fire in Assam's Jorhat

More than 10 houses gutted in fire at Raja Maidam Road, in Jorhat, Assam, according to ANI.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Fire fighting operations are underway.

Assam: More than 10 houses gutted in fire at Raja Maidam Road, in Jorhat No injuries reported so far; fire fighting operation underway pic.twitter.com/eSkSJWr89O — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

More to follow...