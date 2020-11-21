10 houses gutted in fire in Assam's Jorhat

10 houses gutted in fire in Assam's Jorhat

No injuries have been reported so far

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 21 2020, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 09:50 ist

More than 10 houses gutted in fire at Raja Maidam Road, in Jorhat, Assam, according to ANI. 

No injuries have been reported so far.

Fire fighting operations are underway. 

More to follow...

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
Fire

What's Brewing

Stories that stones tell us

Stories that stones tell us

'Trove' of Bob Dylan papers sell for $495K

'Trove' of Bob Dylan papers sell for $495K

1,000-yr-old Hassan temple's idol broken

1,000-yr-old Hassan temple's idol broken

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

Saudi yet to withdraw banknote with wrong India map

Saudi yet to withdraw banknote with wrong India map

Indian teen's solar iron solution to tackle forest loss

Indian teen's solar iron solution to tackle forest loss

India's tour of Australia, 1977-78: A historic battle

India's tour of Australia, 1977-78: A historic battle

 