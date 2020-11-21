10 houses gutted in fire in Assam's Jorhat

More than 10 houses gutted in fire at Raja Maidam Road, in Jorhat, Assam, according to ANI.
No injuries have been reported so far.
Fire fighting operations are underway.
Assam: More than 10 houses gutted in fire at Raja Maidam Road, in Jorhat
No injuries reported so far; fire fighting operation underway pic.twitter.com/eSkSJWr89O
— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020
More to follow...
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Stories that stones tell us
'Trove' of Bob Dylan papers sell for $495K
1,000-yr-old Hassan temple's idol broken
Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback
Saudi yet to withdraw banknote with wrong India map
Indian teen's solar iron solution to tackle forest loss
India's tour of Australia, 1977-78: A historic battle