11 more test COVID-19 positive in Tripura; tally rises to 209

Eleven people, most of them returnees, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 209 on Tuesday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Ten of them recently returned from Mumbai while one is a relative of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted in Dhalai district.

"11 people found COVID19 positive in Tripura today. Among them, 10 people have returned from Mumbai, Maharashtra by train and 1 person is a family member of BSF personnel of 86th Battalion," Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted on Tuesday.

With these 11, the total number of cases in the state rose to 209, officials said.

A majority of the recent cases have been detected among people returning to the state from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and other states, they said.

According to the latest reports, a total 16,349 out of 26,943 people have completed their 14 days of observation period.

A total of 300 people are now quarantined under institutional facility and 10,294 people are under home quarantine.