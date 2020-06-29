12 new Covid-19 cases in Tripura; count rises to 1,352

12 fresh Covid-19 cases in Tripura; count rises to 1,352

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Jun 29 2020, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 13:21 ist
A worker arranges beds at quarantine centre set up in the Hapania International Fair Complex during a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, on the outskirts of Agartala. AFP

Twelve more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said.

Eight of the new patients are from Sepahijala district, three from Khowai and one from Gomati, he said.

"Out of 1,063 samples tested for Covid-19, 12 people found positive. Among them 9 people have travel history & 3 people were in contact with Covid-19 patients," Deb tweeted late on Sunday.

In another tweet on the previous day, he said eight more people have recovered from Covid-19.

Of the total 1,352 cases in the state, 273 are active while 1,079 people have recovered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tripura
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Biplab Kumar Deb

What's Brewing

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

 