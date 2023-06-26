12 wedding guests killed in bus accident in Odisha

Twelve members of a marriage party were killed and seven others injured as two buses collided head-on in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred late Sunday night near Digapahandi area on Berhampur-Taptapani road, around 35 km from here, when the private bus with the wedding guests on board collided with a state-run OSRTC (Odisha State Road Transport Corporation) bus, Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said.

After attending a wedding ceremony at Berhampur, they were returning to Khandadeuli near Digapahandi when the two buses crashed. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of people in the accident and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of lives in a road accident in Ganjam, Odisha. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said on Twitter.

PM Modi and the chief minister announced ex gratia to the next of kin of each deceased.

“Pained by the bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. Patnaik also announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and free treatment of injured persons. He also asked state Finance Minister B K Arukha to rush to the accident site.

Eleven of the 12 deceased in the tragic bus accident were relatives of former MP Renubala Pradhan who rushed to the accident site. A team of police personnel went to the spot immediately after the accident and rescued the injured persons and shifted them to hospitals, the SP said. “Seven members of a family and their relatives were among the 12 deceased," another police officer said. He said the injured persons have been undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and Digapahandi Hospital. “Two of them have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack,” the officer said. Meanwhile, the special relief commission has sanctioned Rs 30,000 to each of the injured persons for their treatment.

The private bus of the wedding guests had no permit and insurance, Ganjam district RTO Manas Sahu said.

He also said that the owner of the private bus was "responsible for the accident as the 25-year-old vehicle was plying on roads without any permit".

The vehicle was registered on March 26, 1998, and the insurance of the bus expired in April this year.