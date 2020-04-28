1,658 held in Manipur for violating curfew, lockdown; fine of Rs 1.99 lakh collected

The Manipur Police detained 1,658 people for violating the curfew and the lockdown norms over the past two days and collected fines amounting to Rs 1.99 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

In all, 889 violators were detained with 731 vehicles on Sunday. Police also detained 769 curfew violators with 762 vehicles on Monday, said L Kailun, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in-charge of law and order.

The curfew violators were produced before the concerned magistrates. A total fine of 91,200 was imposed on Sunday and Rs 1,07,800 on Monday.

Police said strict action will be taken against those who continue to violate the restrictions.

A state-wide curfew was declared in Manipur on March 24 after a woman had tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The nationwide lockdown was imposed the next day.