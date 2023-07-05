2 killed as giant rocks crushes car in Nagaland

2 killed, 3 injured as giant rocks sliding from hill crush cars in Nagaland

The incident happened amid heavy rains on National Highway 29 near Old Chumoukedima police checkpost around 5 pm, they said.

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 05 2023, 05:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 05:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were killed and three others injured as giant rocks slid and crushed their cars in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident happened amid heavy rains on National Highway 29 near Old Chumoukedima police checkpost around 5 pm, they said.

Also Read | Jharkhand: 6 killed, 3 injured in road accident
 

One person died on the spot, while another person succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the Referral Hospital, they added.

The three injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, officials said.

The impact of the accident was such that the three cars that were hit by the rocks turned into a heap of metal. Police said one person is still stuck inside one of the cars and work was on to bring him out.

The cars were coming from the Kohima side during the accident, which was caught on the dash camera of a vehicle behind them. The video went viral on social media.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nagaland
India News
Accident
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022

Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022

Early universe five times slower, study finds

Early universe five times slower, study finds

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

 