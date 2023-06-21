3 civilians injured as SUV explodes in Manipur

3 civilians injured as SUV explodes in Manipur

A bomb inside the vehicle was possibly triggered after the driver alighted and slipped away.

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jun 21 2023, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 23:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Three civilians were injured in Kwakta area of Manipur’s Bishnupur district after an SUV parked at a culvert exploded on Wednesday, sources said.

A bomb inside the vehicle was possibly triggered after the driver alighted and slipped away.

The three injured were standing near the vehicle and were shifted to Bishnupur District Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital said one of them was injured severely.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Manipur

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH impact: Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

DH impact: Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

 