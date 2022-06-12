3 devotees die due to heat at religious festival in Bengal: Mamata

Three elderly devotees died due to “heat and humidity” at a religious gathering in Panihati in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday.

She said that senior officials have rushed to the spot and all assistance is being provided.

"Distressed to know of 3 old devotees' death due to heat and humidity in Danda Mahotsav at ISKCON temple at Panihati. CP and DM have rushed, all help being provided. My condolences to the bereaved families, solidarity to devotees," she tweeted.

Distressed to know of 3 old devotees' death due to heat and humidity in Danda Mahotsav at ISKCON temple at Panihati. CP and DM have rushed, all help being provided. My condolences to the bereaved families, solidarity to devotees. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 12, 2022

Dhrubajyoti Dey, Joint Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore commissionerate, said three persons were declared brought-dead at a hospital, after they fell seriously ill owing to the heat amid crowding during 'Doi-Chirey Mela' at a temple on the banks of River Hooghly in Panihati.

A large number of people gather at Panihati every year on this day to mark the arrival of Shri Chaitanyadev from Puri on the way to his abode at Nabadwip.

Panihati municipality chairman Moloy Roy, however, claimed that four persons, including two women, had died.

A large police contingent is at present managing the crowd at the fair, Dey added.