50 held for clashes over ‘desecration’ of religious flag in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are also in force in the area

PTI
PTI, Jamshedpur,
  • Apr 10 2023, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 13:34 ist
Police personnel at the fire incident site where several shops and vehicles reportedly set ablaze in a clash between two groups at Shastri Nagar area. Credit: PTI Photo

Over 50 people have been arrested in connection with violence following the alleged desecration of a religious flag at Shastrinagar in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, police said on Monday.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are also in force in the area, where brick-batting and arson had taken place between two groups on Sunday evening, they said.

“Over 50 people, including state BJP leader Abhay Singh, have been arrested and further investigation is underway,” SSP Prabhat Kumar said.

Police also conducted a flag march in the area in the morning, he said.

Also Read | Section 144 clamped in Jamshedpur, mobile internet suspended after clash over ‘desecration’ of religious flag

Adequate police force has been deployed at Shastrinagar to maintain law and order, the SSP said.

Locals also complained of disruption of internet services, but there was no official word on it.

Two shops and an auto-rickshaw were set ablaze by the warring groups and the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob on Sunday evening.

Tension had been brewing in the area since Saturday night when members of a local organisation found that a piece of meat was tagged to a Ram Navami flag, police said.

The situation turned violent on Sunday evening when a shop was gutted, leading to brick-batting from both sides.

East Singhbhum District Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav had Sunday said some anti-social elements were trying to disturb peace, and sought the cooperation of people to foil their plot.

