700 Maoist supporters surrender before Odisha Police

700 Maoist supporters surrender before Odisha Police & BSF

So far, as many as 1,647 Maoist supporters and militia have surrendered before the police and BSF in Malkangiri district this year, police said

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Sep 17 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 22:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Around 700 active Maoist supporters of different villages located on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border Saturday surrendered before police and BSF in Malakangiri district, an official said.

All these villages are located on the Odisha-AP border and were the erstwhile stronghold of Maoists. These Maoist supporters used to assist in the violent activities and were involved in killing of security forces, civilians and also used to supply logistics to them, the official said.

Police said the surrendered militias/supporters of Odisha and bordering Andhra Pradesh exhibited their opposition towards the Maoist ideology by burning the dress materials and effigies of Maoists and shouted slogans "Maobadi Murdabad Ama Sarkar Zindabad" in front of media before surrendering.

Also Read | Odisha: 150 Maoist supporters demolish ‘martyrs column’ in former hotbed, surrender

"These Maoist supporters used to assist in the violent activities and were involved in killing of security forces, civilians. They also used to supply logistics to Maoists taking shelter in dense forests," said Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani.

BSF, DIG Madan Lal, said the developmental initiatives in the area coupled with the strategic deployment of security forces inspired the villagers to join the mainstream.

Series of developmental works like construction of new roads, bridges, medical facilities, installation of mobile towers, project to supply drinking water, electricity to all the houses of the area had its impact on the people earlier supporting the Maoists, the officials said, adding that these people have pledged to join the mainstream.

So far, as many as 1,647 Maoist supporters and militia have surrendered before the police and BSF in Malkangiri district this year. This has impacted others also to surrender in coming days, police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maoist
BSF
Odisha
India News
Andhra Pradesh

What's Brewing

How LinkedIn became a place to overshare

How LinkedIn became a place to overshare

If you work in film and TV, get ready for layoffs

If you work in film and TV, get ready for layoffs

Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC eye Durand milestone

Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC eye Durand milestone

Why was Kuno chosen for India's cheetah reintroduction?

Why was Kuno chosen for India's cheetah reintroduction?

 