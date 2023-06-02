74 deaths, over 47,000 displacements, severe humanitarian crisis in Manipur: Report

The Meitei-Kuki riot has pushed Manipur into a severe humanitarian crisis with over 47,000 displaced people now facing shortage of fuel, food and medicines in the makeshift relief camps, says a rapid needs assessment report prepared by Sphere India, a national level NGO.

The report said at least 74 people have died, around 250 others were hospitalised while nearly 8,000 others fled to neighbouring Mizoram and Assam for shelter.

"The assessment reveals that most relief camps have only one or two weeks' worth of food supplies, with limited meals provided and insufficient food stock, imbalanced diet, water scarcity and limited market access. Pregnant and lactating mothers, as well as children over six months old, face particular difficulties in accessing nutritious food. Addressing these challenges is crucial to support the well-being of the affected people," said the report, which was prepared with the support and assistance of several other NGOs and humanitarian support organisations helping the affected people in Manipur.

Also Read: Over 140 weapons surrendered in Manipur after Amit Shah's appeal

The report said that the crisis led to low stocks of stored food grains in villages and inadequate food supplies in camps, impacting the affected population's access to essential nutrition. It said there is an urgent requirement for emergency medicines for those having health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer. "The crisis has severely impacted the mental health and psychological well-being of the affected people," it said.

The violence started on May 3 in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur-Bishnupur districts and spilled over to Chandel, Imphal East, Imphal West, Jiribam, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Tengnoupal and Ukhrul districts. The riot started after a protest against a move to offer Scheduled Tribe status to the Meiteis, who constitute about 53 per cent of Manipur's population. The Kukis, who live in the hills, are against the move.

The army and other paramilitary forces, called in on May 3, controlled the riot but sporadic incidents of firing and arson led to further deaths and displacements. The curfew is still in force in many parts of the state while restriction on mobile and broadband internet was extended till June 5. The blockade on NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) by Kuki protesters since May 3 has severely impacted transportation of essential commodities.

Relief and restoration package:

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a visit to Manipur between Monday and Thursday, said that a special relief and rehabilitation package would soon be announced. He said that 30,000 metric tons of food items, along with petroleum products including LPG cylinders would soon start reaching Manipur. He said distribution centres would be opened for quick and hassle-free distribution. CM Biren Singh on Wednesday said blockade on the NH-2 severely impacted transportation of the essential commodities.