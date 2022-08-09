A quick look at Nitish Kumar's history of shifting alliances

Amid a brewing political crisis in Bihar, opposition parties, including once bitter rival RJD, on Monday said they was ready to “embrace” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his JD(U) if he broke ranks with the BJP. The overtures came as Janata Dal(United) announced it was calling a meeting of all its MPs and MLAs on Tuesday, ostensibly to discuss the scenario

Nitish Kumar was also absent at the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, leading to speculation that he might break away from the NDA alliance. This is the fourth central meeting that Kumar chose to skip.

Also Read: Explained | Why is Nitish Kumar 'upset' with BJP?

Speculation is rife that the JD(U)-BJP alliance will split. Nitish's party will likely revive its alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal.

If Kumar decides to break away from the NDA, it would not be a surprise. The veteran leader has a history of shifting alliances.

In one major split in 2013, Kumar broke away from a 17-year alliance with the BJP. The move was considered a reaction to the then appointment of Narendra Modi as the chairman of the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign committee.

Then in 2015, Kumar led the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance), which had the RJD and the Congress as a united front. They won the Bihar elections with an impressive majority.