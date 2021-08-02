Abhishek Banerjee's convoy attacked in Tripura

Abhishek Banerjee's convoy attacked allegedly by BJP workers in Tripura

He is scheduled to hold a meeting with the TMC's state leadership and address a press conference after returning to Agartala

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 02 2021, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 14:51 ist
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP workers tried to stop TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's convoy multiple times on the way to the Tripureshwari temple from the Agartala airport in Tripura, police sources said.

Banerjee's convoy was first stopped at Charilam in West Tripura district as protesting BJP workers raised slogans, trying to block the road, they said.

BJP workers also allegedly hit Banerjee's car with the batons of their party flag but there was no damage to the vehicle, they said.

"Democracy in Tripura under @BJP4India rule! Well done @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights," Banerjee tweeted, sharing a video of the incident.

A group of BJP workers also tried to stop the convoy at Kamalasagar in the Sipahijala district, raising slogans against Banerjee, police sources said.

As he reached the Tripureshwari temple in Udaipur, a group of BJP workers tried to block his way as they raised "Go back Abhishek" slogans.

The TMC supporters present at the spot also started raising slogans, leading to a heated situation.

Following this, Abhishek Debroy, the BJP's Gomati district president, asked his party supporters to leave the area.

Banerjee then went inside the temple for the rituals, police sources said.

He is scheduled to hold a meeting with the TMC's state leadership and address a press conference after returning to Agartala, before leaving for Kolkata.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Abhishek Banerjee
BJP
TMC
Tripura
Indian Politics
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

 