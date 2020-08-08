Enlist Bengali as classical language in NEP: Adhir

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls on PM Modi to enlist Bengali as classical language in National Education Policy

PTI
Kolkata,
  Aug 08 2020, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 16:47 ist
Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Credit: PTI File Photo

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enlist Bengali as a classical language in the Centre's National Education Policy 2020.

Chowdhury, in a letter to Modi, sought to know the attributes for a language to be included in the classical category.

"What are the attributes to be enumerated for enlisting a language in the pantheon of classical? While Bengali is the fifth most spoken language in the world, it has been bequeathed upon original literally tradition," the Congress MP said.

Anthropological and archaeological evidence suggests that Bengali-speaking people are a conglomerate of several racial elements welded together by the Bengali language, he said.

"Therefore, I would urge upon to consider the Bengali language in the list of classical languages in New Education Policy of India after delving deep into the entire gamut of qualification to determine the list of classical languages in the country," he said in the letter on the occasion of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's 79th death anniversary on Friday.

The new policy lists Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia, among others, as classical languages.

The Union Cabinet had on July 29 approved the National Education Policy, 2020, replacing the 34-year old National Policy on Education (NPE). 

