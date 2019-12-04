AIMIM collides with TMC govt over mega Kolkata rally

The AIMIM seems to be heading on a collision course with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over its mega rally in Kolkata in January. Speaking to DH, the AIMIM’s national spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar said that regardless of the state government’s stand they will hold the rally at any cost.

Accusing the Chief Minister of instructing police not to give permission for the rally, Waqar said that they don’t expect anything positive from the police and state administration.

“The Chief Minister is instructing police not go give permission not to give us permission for our rally. So what can we expect from her? We don’t expect anything positive from the police. We will hold the rally at any cost,” said Waqar. He also said that AIMIM has written to the concerned authorities seeking permission for the rally which will be attended by Asauddin Owaisi.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister was violating the Constitution and threatening AIMIM workers in the state using police and administration. Waqar said that AIMIM will raise the issue in Parliament.

“Didi (elder sister as Banerjee is popularly called) must give an explanation for her charges against us,” said Waqar.

Warning Banerjee not to behave in an “undemocratic” way with AIMIM, Waqar said that his party deal with the Chief Minister in the same she will deal with them.

“If Didi thinks we are her enemies then we accept her challenge. But if she contests the elections considering us as her friends then we will welcome her friendship. We will treat her in the same way she will treat us,” said Waqar.

Accusing Banerjee of doing “nothing for Muslims” in Bengal Waqar said that AIMIM will not allow this to go on for long and raise its voice in protest against the state government.

“Didi has done nothing for Muslims. She is acting as of Muslims are her slaves. But this will not go on for long. Wherever there will poverty and lack of development AIMIM will be there and be the voice of oppressed people,” said Waqar.