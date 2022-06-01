UP prof sent on leave for offering namaz in college

Aligarh professor sent on leave for offering namaz in college lawns

A complaint in this connection was also filed at Kuwarsi police station

PTI
PTI, Aligarh (UP),
  • Jun 01 2022, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 13:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A college professor here was sent on compulsory leave after a video showing him performing 'namaz' in the college lawns went viral and Hindu right-wing youth leaders demanded action against him.

The incident was reported in Sri Varshney College following which Professor S R Khalid was on Tuesday sent on one month's compulsory leave.

A spokesman of the college told media that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter after some youth leaders belonging to the Bhartiya Janata Yuwa Morcha (BJYM) charged the teacher of indiscipline and trying to disturb peace by offering prayers at a public place.

A complaint in this connection was also filed at Kuwarsi police station. 

Police said action in the matter will be taken after receiving a report from the college authorities.

Student leader Deepak Sharma Azaad told reporters that by offering 'namaz' inside the college campus, the professor was trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere.

Uttar Pradesh
Aligarh
BJYM
India News

