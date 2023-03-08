Amid concerns of respiratory infections, West Bengal govt cancels leaves of health officials

Amid concerns of cases and resulting deaths due to acute respiratory infection (ARI), the West Bengal health and family welfare department in an order has cancelled the leave of health officials concerned in the state.

The cancellation of leaves – of all types – cover principal, MSVP, CMOH, deputy CMOH-II, paediatricians including faculties, MO of CCU, additional superintendent, superintendent, deputy superintendent (non-med), assistant superintendent, and “other staff associated with ARI”. The order has instructed that all officials (as stated above) are to stay present at their stations “considering the present situation in the state”. The clinics have been instructed to stay operational round the clock, on all days of the week.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a day earlier on Monday, had told the House while speaking in the state legislative assembly, that 19 children have died due to the infection. Thirteen of those who died, however, had co-morbidities.

A senior health officer in the state added that the daily numbers of new admissions in hospitals are now showing a sign of decline of ARI in children. The emergency and indoor services will be maintained during the festivities (Dol and Holi) in all government hospitals, he added.

The state government, on Sunday, had stated that “sufficient infrastructure has been created across the state in recent years to deal with the situation”. The measures include 2,500+ sick natal care unit (SNCU) beds, 654 paediatric intensive care units (PICU), and 120 neonatal care unit (NICU) beds in the state. “Additional 75 PICU beds have also been operationalised in B C Roy recently. Senior doctors are also deployed at Dr B C Roy Hospital to manage the situation,” the statement added.

