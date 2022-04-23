Shah in Bihar to attend function on freedom fighter

Amit Shah arrives in Bihar, to attend function honouring freedom fighter

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Apr 23 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 16:22 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being presented a portrait during Veer Kunwar Singh Vijayotsav at Jagdishpur. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday began his day-long visit to Bihar, where he is scheduled to attend a programme honouring Revolt of 1857 hero Veer Kunwar Singh.

His special aircraft landed at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal and several cabinet ministers welcomed him.

He then boarded a helicopter and left for the venue of the programme at Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district.

The BJP plans to break Guinness Book of World Records as over 75,000 people will simultaneously wave the national flag at the venue. The record is currently held by Pakistan. Over 56,000 people of the neighbouring country had waved their national flag in 2004.

Jaiswal had earlier said that Veer Kunwar Singh, the king of Jagdishpur, did not believe in caste-based discrimination and had given his life for the integration of the country.

India News
Amit Shah

