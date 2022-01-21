Shah hails Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura on Statehood Day

Amit Shah greets people of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura on Statehood Day

He credited Modi for bringing peace to the region and said that the government is committed towards all-round development of the three states

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 21 2022, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 11:55 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on the occasion of their Statehood Day and said the Narendra Modi government is committed towards the all-round development of the region and brought peace there.

The three states were formed on the day 50 years ago in 1972, with the enactment of North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

"Manipur is blessed with vibrant culture & rich heritage. Today on the state's foundation day, I extend my warm wishes to the people of Manipur. The state has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace & development under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji and CM @NBirenSingh Ji," he tweeted.

 

In another tweet, Shah wished the people of Meghalaya.

"Warm wishes to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. PM @narendramodi Ji and CM @SangmaConrad Ji are working relentlessly towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Meghalaya. I pray for the continuous progress of the state," he said.

 

The home minister also greeted the people of Tripura on the occasion.

"Greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. May this beautiful land of Maa Tripura Sundari continue to move ahead on the path of progress. Our govt under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji and CM @BjpBiplab Ji is committed to Tripura's all-round development," he said.

 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Amit Shah
Meghalaya
Tripura
Manipur
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

 