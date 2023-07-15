Amit Shah likely to visit West Bengal in August

The BJP in West Bengal, apparently undeterred by the recent rural poll results, is aiming to come back strong in the Lok Sabha elections next year. Union Home Minister Amit Shah — who has kept before the party a mega target of 35 seats, of the 42 from the state, is visiting the state, again, in August. “In August, Amit Shahji has promised to come,” BJP-Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar, who met Shah in Delhi on Friday, said.

Shah in a recent tweet mentioned that “even bloodcurdling violence in West Bengal could not stop the BJP from putting up a stellar performance in (the) panchayat election”. The Home Minister further stated that the BJP “nearly doubled its seat tally from the previous election”, and this change, he observed, indicated a “significant rise in the trust placed by the people".

Shah’s visit—a morale booster—becomes significant for the party as the ruling Trinamool put up a strong showing in the rural elections. This also indicates that the BJP has a tough rival to compete with in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Trinamool’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Friday, however, countered Shah's claim, saying that the BJP’s vote share had dipped. “If BJP’s vote-share goes down from 38 per cent to 22 per cent, does that signal an increase or a decrease? Amit Shah is the country’s Home Minister. If he thinks 22 is more than 38, I think that explains why the country is in this position today,” a Trinamool press note mentioned the leader as saying.

Prior to the rural polls, all major political parties active in Bengal, carried out public outreach programmes. The Trinamool’s two-month long outreach had Banerjee travelling the state from the north to the south, a move the party considered as an effective effort.

The Trinamool has already said that July 21—a day the party remembers as 'Martyrs’ Day' annually—will be observed as 'Shraddha Diwas'. The mega-rally draws thousands of supporters.

With the rural poll results in the ruling party's favour, spirits with the TMC are high. For the BJP and its workers in Bengal, Shah’s visit thus becomes considerably important.