'Arch rivals' Left-Congress adopt tactics to end BJP's run in Tripura

Known as "arch rivals" in Tripura politics, the Left and Congress are not only contesting the Assembly elections in a seat-sharing arrangement for the first time but have kept efforts on to prevent a division of Opposition votes in order to end BJP's run.

Leaders of the two parties on Monday told DH that even as the Tipra Motha did not agree to an alliance on the "Greater Tipraland" issue, they are in touch with its leader Pradyot Deb Barma to "tactfully help" each other during the polling on February 26.

"Although the date of withdrawal of candidates is already over, we still can help each other to make sure that Opposition votes don't get divided and the BJP candidates are defeated. People of Tripura have decided to say goodbye to BJP due to their mistakes in the past five years and the failure to fulfill the promises they made. So, our efforts will continue till the polling day to prevent division of opposition votes," said Jitendra Choudhury, CPI (M) general secretary in Tripura.

Choudhury said that based on their appeal, Deb Barma did not field a candidate against him and Congress state unit president Birajit Sinha and a few other candidates.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement, CPI (M) has fielded 43 candidates out of 60 and has decided to support Congress in 13 others. One seat each has been given to three other partners of the left front, CPI, Forward Block and RSP. The front is also supporting an Independent candidate. Tipra Motha, having support mainly among the tribals, has put up 42 candidates, of which 20 are reserved for the tribals.

When asked about possible help to the Congress-Left front, Deb Barma on Saturday said, "I did not field candidates against Choudhury, Sinha and a few others as they are good people. I want good people to win."

BJP, on the other hand, is contesting 55 seats and has given five to its ally IPFT. Sources within BJP said the "secret understanding" among the Opposition parties would make no difference to the party's prospect to win elections for the second term. "People of Tripura will go for the development formula of BJP and not for their equations. We will get a comfortable majority," a BJP leader said.