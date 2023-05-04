Army called in to control violence in Manipur

The Indian Army staged flag march in violence-hit areas in Manipur amid an ongoing protest by tribal groups over a court order on Scheduled Tribe status.

The columns of Army with state police intervened to control the situation at night. The violence was controlled by the morning.

"The Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned in the night, and along with the state police, the forces arrested the violence by the morning," a defence spokesperson said. "Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control," he said.

Approximately 4,000 villagers were given shelter in Army COBs and the state government premises at various places.

Also Read — Curfew in eight districts of Manipur, mobile internet services suspended over tribal stir

The violence broke out on Wednesday during 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands of agitators took part in the rally, during which clashes between tribals and non-tribals broke out, a senior police officer said.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to control the situation, the officer said.

Agitated youths were seen gathering at Canchipur in Imphal West district and Soibam Leikai in Imphal East in the Valley calling for retaliation, the official said.

In view of the situation, curfew was imposed in non-tribal dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam and Bishnupur districts and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts. Mobile internet services were suspended across the state for five days.

(With PTI inputs)