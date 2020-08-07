Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,948

Ninety-three more people including 68 security personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state's tally to 1,948, a senior health official said on Friday.

Of the total 1,948 Covid-19 cases, 700 are active as 1,245 have recovered from the disease and three have died, he said.

The fresh cases were reported from Namsai district (55), Lohit (10), East Kameng (8), Capital Complex and Tawang six each, two cases each from Changlang and Lower Siang districts and one each from West Kameng, Tirap, Papumpare and West Siang respectively, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Sixty-eight security personnel of various paramilitary forces 54 from Namsai, 10 from Lohit and four from Tawang district are among the fresh cases, he said.

All, barring seven, are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said.

A total of 38 patients including 21 from the Capital Region, East Kameng (9), Changlang (5) and one each from Lower Dibang Valley, Tawang and East Siang were discharged from hospitals on Thursday after being cured of the disease, Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 700 active cases, while 1,245 people have recovered from the disease and three died of it. The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 150, followed by Changlang (147), Namsai (104), East Siang (45), East Kameng (39) and Lohit (38), the official said.

Read: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 20 lakh-mark as Maharashtra, Karnataka report highest single-day spike in cases

The Capital complex which witnessed a sudden spurt of Covid-19 cases during July, now is showing a decreasing trend in fresh infection with only 92 cases reported since August 1.

The official said that 461 patients have been discharged from hospital since August 1 while fresh infection during the period stands at 466. The recovery rate at present is 61.17 percent, he said. Jampa said 184 security personnel have been detected with Covid-19 since August 1. The state government has so far tested 98,733 samples for Covid-19, including 2,837 on Thursday, Jampa said. Arunachal Pradesh reported its first Covid-19 case on April 2 and the patient recovered from the disease on April 16. The state registered its second case on May 24.