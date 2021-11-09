Vaishnaw holds review meeting with SER, ECoR officials

Ashwini Vaishnaw holds review meeting with SER, ECoR officials

Various issues pertaining to infrastructural development works of the Railways in Odisha, especially in Jharsuguda, were elaborately discussed in the meeting

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 09 2021, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 12:20 ist
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: PTI File Photo

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has held a high-level review meeting with South Eastern Railway (SER) and the East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials at Jharsuguda in Odisha.

At the meeting on Monday, Vaishnaw gave importance to safety issues and suggested several measures to improve passenger amenities over the SER’s jurisdiction, according to an official release.

Various issues pertaining to infrastructural development works of the Railways in Odisha, especially in Jharsuguda, were elaborately discussed in the meeting, which was attended by SER and ECoR General Manager Archana Joshi. Principal officers of the SER, ECoR and the South East Central Railway also attended the meeting.

Also Read:National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited preparing DPR for seven high-speed rail corridors: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw stressed on timely completion of all ongoing railway projects, the release stated.

Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Dev and MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, Rengali MLA Nauri Nayak, Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete and Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram were also present and interacted with the Railways minister.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Indian Railways
Odisha

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads

Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads

Climate change: Your morning cuppa may be in danger

Climate change: Your morning cuppa may be in danger

SpaceX crew leaves ISS, bound for Earth

SpaceX crew leaves ISS, bound for Earth

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

 