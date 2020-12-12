Assam: Bodoland Council polls headed towards fractured mandate

The elections for new Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam, which is seen as "semi-final" to next year's Assembly elections is headed towards a fractured mandate.

The counting trends till 10.30 pm on Saturday showed the ruling Bodoland People's Front (BPF), whom BJP wanted to unseat, emerging as the single largest party with their candidates leading in 16 of the 40 seats. BPF is an ally of BJP-led government in Assam but the saffron party has decided to snap ties with the party.

BJP, which won only one seat in 2015, was leading in 10 seats this time while United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), another regional party, with which BJP is likely to join hands, was leading in 11 seats. So if BJP and UPPL join hands, the BTC may see a new coalition council. "A meeting is underway to discuss the post-poll alliance issue," a BJP leader said.

Counting of the ballots was still on.

Eections for BTC, an autonomous and self-governing council council under Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, comprising four districts in Assam was held in two phases on December 7 and 10.

BJP and UPPL was jubilant since morning as the initial trend showed UPPL with absolute majority but the BPF candidates brought surprise as the counting trend was quickly going in their favour later in the evening.

The BPF, led by former insurgent leader Hagrma Mohilary has been in power in BTC since its formation in 2003. The party, this time, however, was facing a stiff competition from UPPL, which gained strength after several influential leaders joined it after signing the new Bodoland Accord in January this year.

The BTC election this time was interesting as BJP fought the elections with a target to unseat its ally BPF.