Assam calls fully vaccinated govt employees back to work as cases drop

Fully vaccinated government employees in Assam have been called back to their duties after a more than 50 per cent reduction in the number of daily cases in the state.

Many joined their duties on Monday following an instruction from the state government issued on Sunday afternoon, asking fully vaccinated employees to come back to work.

Offices, both government and private, were shut since April-end following a massive spike in Covid-19 cases. The positivity rate in the state had reached 9.13 per cent in April and the number of daily cases crossed 6,000.

Read | You can now directly book Covid-19 vaccine slot on Paytm app

The health department on Sunday said the state reported a total of 2,167 new Covid-19 cases compared to daily cases of over 6,000 two weeks ago. The state on Sunday conducted 1,00,455 tests of which 2.16 per cent tested positive.

The number of daily cases in Kamrup Metro district (Guwahati) also came down to 226 on Sunday. The state at present has a total of 40,026 active cases.

A total of 48.10 lakh people have received their vaccines so far in the state, of which 9.27 lakh got both doses.