Assam: Father, domestic help arrested for physically abusing adopted girl child

A doctor and his family's domestic help were arrested in Guwahati on Saturday for allegedly physically abusing his adopted daughter, police said.

The arrests were made after photographs of the four-year-old girl tied to a pole on the terrace of their apartment went viral on social media on Friday.

The doctor's wife, also a medical practitioner, has not appeared before the police so far. She instead made a video and uploaded it on social media, claiming that a conspiracy was hatched to "defame and destroy" her family.

The Assam Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) has taken cognizance of the matter and written to the civil and police administration to initiate enquiry and take action against the accused.

The girl has been taken by authorities for medical examination.

"After receiving information about the girl being tied to a pole, a team from Paltan Bazar police station went to their apartment and picked up the girl's father and their domestic help on Friday evening. They were arrested on Sunday while the girl's mother has still not appeared before us," a police officer said.

He said the details of the adoption are also being looked into.

ASCPCR chairperson Sunita Changkakoti said the Commission has taken note of the matter and she has written to the Guwahati police commissioner and the Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner on Friday evening, seeking details about the incident.

She said the previous wife of the accused doctor had brought similar charges against him of abusing their child a few years back.

"We had looked into the matter but he had managed to evade punishment. We had set some guidelines for him to abide by, but he had failed to adhere to those too. We are looking into the current matter as well," Changkakoti added.

Meanwhile, the arrested doctor's wife, in a video uploaded on social media on Friday night, claimed a conspiracy was hatched to "defame and destroy" her family.

She maintained that the children's caretakers or other people employed by the family may have conspired with others and are framing the parents.

The couple has a total of three children, all adopted, including the allegedly abused girl and her twin brothers.