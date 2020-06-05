Assam: Flood situation improves as water recedes

The flood situation in Assam improved on Friday with water receding from several inundated areas and the number of flood-hit people reducing by more than 13,000 in four districts of the state.

While the flood-affected people totalled 69,586 in Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai and Cachar districts on Thursday, it was 55,677 on Friday, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its flood bulletin.

The deluge caused by incessant rainfall has affected at least 92 villages and submerged 27,297 hectare of cropland in the four districts, the ASDMA said.

As many as 41,077 people are affected in worst hit Goalpara followed by Hojai with 13,068, Nagaon with 930 and Cachar with 602, it said.

So far 10 people have lost their lives across the state in the first spate of floods, the ASDMA report said.

For providing succour to the displaced people, the district authorities are running 21 relief camps and distribution centres in three districts, where 2,392 people are currently taking shelter.

Roads, bridge culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Karimganj and Sonitpur districts, the bulletin added.