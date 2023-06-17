Assam flood worsens, 34,000 people affected

Assam flood worsens as incessant rain continues, 34,000 people affected

Altogether 34,189 people, comprising 14, 675 women and 3,787 children, are reeling under the impact of the deluge.

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jun 17 2023, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 01:03 ist
Several houses damaged as the flood water makes its way, in Lakhimpur district, Assam, Friday, June 16, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam's flood situation worsened on Friday with incessant rainfall inundating new areas across 11 districts and impacting over 34,000 people.

Most of the rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are maintaining a trend of rising water level at different places though none are flowing above the danger mark, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Read | Biparjoy moves towards Rajasthan, leaves trails of devastation along Gujarat coastline

Altogether 34,189 people, comprising 14, 675 women and 3,787 children, are reeling under the impact of the deluge.

The number of people affected by the flood waters has increased from over 29,000 in three districts on Thursday as the rain continued in the state.

Bishwanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri are among the affected districts.

Lakhimpur is the worst hit with over 23,516 people suffering from the deluge, followed by Dibrugarh with 3,857, Darrang with 2231, Bishwanath with 2231 and Dhemaji with 1,085.

Eleven relief distribution centres with eight in Lakhimpur and two in Udalguri, have been set up.

Altogether 77 villages have been adversely impacted by floods and 209.67 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Four embankments, two each in Lakhimpur and Udalguri, have been breached.

Massive erosions have been reported from Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong West, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts, the ASDMA said.

Landslides have also been reported from some parts of Dima Hasao and Kamrup districts following heavy rainfall, the report said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Baksa, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, and Udalguri districts.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
India News
Flood

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

 