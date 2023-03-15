Assam gets approval for 12th medical college

Assam gets approval for 12th medical college

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, in a statement, said with the latest approval, the total number of MBBS seats in the state will increase to 1,500

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Mar 15 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 14:49 ist
The Chief Minister termed it as a 'historic accomplishment' for the state with four new medical colleges being set up in just one year.

The number of medical colleges in Assam will increase to 12 with a new one at Nalbari getting approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start MBBS course from 2023-24 academic session, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister termed it as a “historic accomplishment” for the state with four new medical colleges being set up in just one year.

Also Read | Classes 5, 8 exams: Karnataka HC orders affidavit by senior officer on syllabus

“We’ve reached another milestone! Delighted to share that Nalbari Medical College has been recognised by National Medical Commission with approval to admit 100 MBBS students,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, in a statement, said with the latest approval, the total number of MBBS seats in the state will increase to 1,500.

The Assam government, he said, has set a target of increasing the number of medical colleges in the state to 24 by 2026 .

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himanta Biswa Sarma
medical college
Assam
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Why cyber scammers remain at large

Why cyber scammers remain at large

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Italian govt limits parental rights of gay couples

Italian govt limits parental rights of gay couples

Online health research rising among patients in B'luru

Online health research rising among patients in B'luru

 