Assam govt does not have complete data on 'doubtful voters', says CM

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 28 2022, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 20:44 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI Photo

The Assam government on Monday informed the state Assembly that it does not have complete data regarding 'doubtful (D) voters' in the state.

D-voters are those who could not provide evidence in favour of their Indian nationality. “The complete data is not available at the moment, as the matter is under the Election Commission,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the House in response to a question. He said 1,44,099 people have been declared as foreigners by Foreigners Tribunals till January 31 though the state government does not have the names and detailed addresses or other such information of these people. Sarma, who was replying in his capacity as the home minister, said 185 people have been so far kept in six Transit Camps that house declared foreigners and foreigners undergoing imprisonment. Altogether 1047 people have come out of Transit Camps on bail, but the Home department does not have their details, he added. Sarma also said a total of 499 declared foreigners have been deported from the state since 2010.

Responding to another question, Sarma said 19,354 suspected foreigners have been served notice by the current government, which assumed power in May last year, till February 28, 2022. He also said 31 people have so far died in Transit Camps due to illness or other reasons.

India News
Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma

