Assam govt to bring in tribal land policy within six months, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state government will bring in a tribal land policy within six months to ensure land rights to the tribal population.

Sarma, addressing the 54th annual convention of All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) at Langhi in Karbi Anglong district, said that steps would be taken for the socio-economic upliftment of Bodos living outside the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). "The tribal land policy will ensure land rights to the tribal population of the state," he said.

"Following the signing of the historic Bodo Peace Accord, BTR has taken a giant leap towards progress and development, resulting in lasting peace in the region," he added. Sarma said that ABSU has always been at the forefront of voicing the aspirations of not only the students, but the Bodo society as a whole. "It has played a crucial role in the socio-cultural development of Bodos, and made them aware of their political rights," he said.

The chief minister said that Bodos, being the largest ethno-linguistic group in Assam, have contributed immensely to the growth of the greater Assamese society and have a glorious history as well as a rich culture.

"The state government has set up the Department of Indigenous Faith and Culture for the preservation of the cultural heritage of Assam as the state can progress only when the development of indigenous population is ensured," he said.

Sarma said that Bodo language has also been categorised as an associate language by the state government. He said that a government college would be set up in Langhin.

