Assam to distribute sanitary napkins as flood relief

Order said menstrual management during emergencies faced by women have remained unattended as a relief measure

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  Jun 01 2021, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 14:35 ist
The Assam government has added sanitary napkins to the list of relief materials to be distributed among women and adolescent girls affected by floods and other natural disasters, a notification said.

The order was recently issued by Revenue and Disaster Management Department Commissioner and Secretary M S Manivannan.

Drawing the attention of all district deputy commissioners and sub-divisional officers (civil), it said menstrual management during emergencies faced by women and adolescent girls living in flood-prone areas have till now remained unattended as a relief measure.

"It also brings out various cultural, logistical and health issues faced by women and adolescent girls in taking care of their menstrual hygiene needs during floods," the order stated.

Considering the maintenance of the dignity of women and adolescent girls during flood etc., the DCs and SDOs have been asked to include sanitary napkins in the list of relief items from GR (Gratuitous Relief) fund, it added.

