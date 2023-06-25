Assam to pay monthly pension of Rs 15,000 to those who resisted Emergency  

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday handed over pension papers to 91 'Loktantra Senanis' or those who resisted the Emergency and called them a source of inspiration for the present generation.

Sarma handed over the papers at a function organised at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati to mark the 48th year of the Emergency, which was declared on June 25, 1975, during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. A total of 301 'Loktantra Senanis' and their family members were felicitated on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Sarma said that June 25, 1975, is considered as a ‘black day’ in Indian democracy. "On this day, based on the recommendation of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had declared Emergency. The day is regarded as the black day in Indian democracy because it was declared flouting all democratic principles and norms. However, braving the high handedness of the then Prime Minister, lakhs of Indians raised their voice for subverting democracy, and in return they ended up in prison. Even in Assam also thousands of people raised their voices against the despotism of the then Prime Minister, jumped onto the streets, and showed their resentment for imposing the emergency."

He added that it was because of the stiff civilian resistance of those who believed in democracy that after a period of one year and nine months, normalcy was restored in the country on March 21, 1977.

The Assam Cabinet on April 19 this year decided to pay a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 to the 'Loktantra Senanis' who served imprisonment for protesting against the emergency. In the event of the death of a 'Loktantra Senani', his wife or his unmarried daughter will be entitled to the monthly pension.

Sarma said that the Emergency was not the result of any treason but was imposed by Indira Gandhi to fulfill her personal political ambitions. "In the name of national security, the then Prime Minister used the emergency to act against the forces which she believed to be inimical to her."

The Assam CM also said that during the emergency, newspapers were gagged and several people in Assam were also arrested and sent to prison.