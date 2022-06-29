Assam's flood situation worsens again, death toll reaches 151 with 12 more deaths

After signs of improvement, the flood situation worsened in parts of Assam on Wednesday following heavy rains while 12 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Many new areas in North Assam districts like Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, and Majuli were inundated on Tuesday and Wednesday following heavy rains in Assam and in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

The daily flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 12 fresh deaths have been reported from 10 districts, taking the death toll to 151.

The bulletin said the number of people affected by floods in 26 districts increased to over 31.54 lakh, which was a little over 21 lakh on Monday.

Five persons have died due to landslides in Arunachal Pradesh capital, Itanagar since Sunday. One army personnel, Naik Subedar Amrendra Kumar, reportedly drowned in a mountain stream in the Lower Subansiri district on Sunday. A statement issued by the Army said a search operation was underway.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu asked people to shift to safer places in order to avoid more casualties. Water from the Siang river surged on Tuesday following heavy rains. Several areas have been inundated in the East Siang district, officials said.

Life has remained paralysed in Silchar town in South Assam for more than a week with several areas still inundated. Cachar district administration stepped up relief materials in the areas where flood water was still there and people could not come out of their homes even on Wednesday.