Bangladeshis settling in West Bengal: J P Nadda

Bangladeshis settling in West Bengal, people of state being driven out: J P Nadda

PTI
PTI, Diamond Harbour,
  • Dec 10 2020, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 18:05 ist
BJP National President J P Nadda addresses 'Karyakarta' meeting at Radio Station Ground, Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district. Credit: PTI photo.

People of Bangladesh are coming to West Bengal and settling here, while the natives of the state are being driven out by the Trinamool Congress, BJP chief JP Nadda alleged on Thursday.

At a meeting with the fishing community in the South 24 Parganas district, Nadda alleged that the foodgrains being sent by the Centre to the state is siphoned off by TMC leaders.

"One of the most corrupt governments is being run here. It is a government of "chaal chor" (rice thieves)," he said.

"People from Bangladesh are coming here and settling, while the natives of West Bengal are being driven out of the state by the TMC," Nadda alleged.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
West Bengal
J P Nadda
TMC
Bangladesh

What's Brewing

Where India stands globally for rate of Covid-19 tests

Where India stands globally for rate of Covid-19 tests

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

The right of the married woman

The right of the married woman

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

 